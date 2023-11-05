YSRCP govt fulfilled all poll promises: Housing minister

Machilipatnam: Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh said that the YSRCP government had implemented almost all the election promises made during 2019 polls and added that owing to good governance and implementing of massive welfare schemes all the people were very happy with the government.



The minister took part in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in Bantumilli mandal of Krishna district on Saturday. During the programme, he interacted with the people and explained the government’s welfare schemes to them.

Ramesh said that the Andhra Pradesh had become a pioneer in the country in taking welfare schemes to the door steps of the people.

He further said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving hard for the welfare of the people as well as development of the state. The main aim of the Gadapa Gadapaku Programme was to create awareness on the government’s welfare schemes and to address public issues at their door steps. Prior to the programme, Ramesh assured the villagers to redress drinking water, roads and other problems.