YSRCP govt left behind Rs. 4k-cr RTF dues: Lokesh

Amaravati: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh countered the YSR Congress Party in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, stating that the Opposition had left behind Rs 4,000 crore fee reimbursement dues during its rule and is now trying to mislead the public on the issue.

The YSRCP moved an adjournment motion in the Council on pending fee reimbursements, which was rejected by the Chairman. Responding, Minister Lokesh questioned why the party had not raised the issue in the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting.

“By the time YSRCP left power, dues of Rs 4,000 crore were pending. During Covid-19, Rs 644 crore was diverted. Under reimbursement of tuition fee (RTF), Rs 3,000 crore was left pending, and under MTF, Rs 895 crore was pending,” Lokesh said. He added that the coalition government has already released Rs 1,200 crore for 2024-25 and assured that another Rs 1,400 crore will be cleared within the next three months.

The Minister accused YSRCP of running false propaganda despite leaving huge arrears.

“They didn’t even raise this issue in BAC. They are misleading the House. We are ready for a debate on education, but YSRCP is afraid because their failures will be exposed,” he said.

Lokesh also reminded that during a past discussion on education, YSRCP leaders including Botsa Satyanarayana staged a walkout. “Under YSRCP’s rule, nearly 12 lakh students left government schools. We are ready to discuss this too,” he asserted, urging the opposition to come forward in the right format for a proper debate.

During the heated exchange, Botsa cautioned that unparliamentary words should not be used in the House. Lokesh responded firmly, “Let them point out what harsh words I used. Making allegations and running away is not correct. I addressed Botsa respectfully and I respect everyone,” he clarified.