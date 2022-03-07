YSRCP govt looting public money, flays Anitha

Nellore: State president of TDP women's wing V Anitha said the State government is grabbing one lakh rupees from the poor through liquor sale and finally providing a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the family members.

She addressed Nari Sankalpa Deeksha in Nellore city on Sunday. She said the YSR Congress totally failed in ruling the State.

The ruling party has deceived the people showering false promises at the time of elections and it has completely ignored them after coming to power and said liquor was devastating lives of the poor in the State and there was no protection for women.

She asked people to realise melodramas of the ruling party for getting votes and said Telugu Desam is the only party that focuses on welfare of the poor.

Senior TDP leader and former Mayor Sk Abdul Aziz said people should come to a decision to vote the TDP back to power in the coming elections in 2024 for a safe state where there are no atrocities against women.

Party politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said legislator of Sarvepalli obstructed even providing food and water to the farmers who were on their way to Tirupati as part of Maha Padayatra. He said they travelled hundreds of kilometres from Amaravati region and reached Nellore. Former Union Minister P Lakshmi, former municipal chairperson T Anuradha, TDP State general secretary M Vijetha, district women's wing President P Bhulakshmi, party leader SK Sharmila and others were present.