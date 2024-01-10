YSRCP govt reduced poverty by half: MP

Guntakal: The YSRCP conducted Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra in Guntakal Assembly constituency on Tuesday to take the message of social empowerment achieved by its government Speaking at the event, Guntakal MLA Y Venkatarami Reddy commended Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his unwavering dedication to empowering BC, SC, ST, and minority communities.

He said, “Despite facing numerous challenges, the YSRCP government implemented transformative health and agriculture reforms such as Aarogyasri, Rythu Bharosa and other welfare schemes, benefiting marginalised communities.” The MLA also credited CM with developing a hospital, a polytechnic and establishing a revenue division officer (RDO) office in Guntakal town. He stated, “Our government allocated Rs 130 crores for laying roads and boosting infrastructure in the Guntakal constituency over the last 4.5 years. Subsequently, the government will soon launch the construction of the Dharamavaram Gate - Kasapuram bridge to ease traffic congestion in the town.”

MP Nandigama Suresh asserted that under CM Jagan’s governance, every household has benefited from welfare schemes, leading to the reduction of poverty rate from 12 per cent to 6 per cent. He further urged everyone to place their trust in Jagan for the continued prosperity of the state.

Furthermore, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said the YSRCP government has been leading the nation with disbursing over Rs 4 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the poor.