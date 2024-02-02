YSRCP govt spent Rs 680 cr on advisers: Manohar

Mangalagiri: The YSRCP government has spent Rs 680 crore including Rs 140 crore on advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

Addressing the media at party headquarters here on Thursday, Manohar demanded the government to explain what advice these advisors had extended to the government for the last four-and-a-half years and what was the achievement of the government with those advice.

He also demand the government to explain in detail how many advisors are there and the monthly expenditure on advisors, during the Assembly session. He wanted to know why the government spent Rs 140 crore on one advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alone. He recalled that even the Andhra Pradesh High Court said that appointment of advisors was waste of public money. Rather sarcastically, the High Court commented that the government would appoint advisors to the district collectors also.

The government had 89 advisors. However, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is not aware of the number of advisors to the government and their names. “It is high time the government revealed why it has been keeping the names of the advisors a top secret.”

Manohar said that even the advisors are not in a position to meet the Chief Minister to give advice. Some of the advisors like Subhash Garg, K Ramachandra Murthy and others left their posts since there was nobody to listen to their advices.

Referring to the recent statement that the IB syllabus would do wonders to our education system, Manohar recalled that the government earlier claimed that CBSE syllabus was good for our students.

The government should explain who is that advisor that gave such advice to change the syllabus.

Manohar welcomed the growth-oriented budget introduced in Parliament, and said that the budget would pave way for rapid growth since it gave importance to the development of infrastructure. The decision to earmark corpus fund of Rs 1 lakh crore for providing interest-free loans for startups for the next 50 years was a good one. The announcement to extend metro corridors to other cities gives hope for further development.

Jana Sena general secretaries Gadeboyina Srinivas Yadav and Palavala Yasasvi, leaders Gade Venkateswara Rao, Potina Venkata Mahesh, Nerella Suresh, Ammisetti Vasu, Mandali Rajesh, Parvati Naidu, Dr P Gautam Raj, Akkala Ramamohan Rao, Betapudi Vijaysekhar, Tatamsetti Nagendra and others participated.