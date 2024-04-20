YSRCP has shown what good governance means in 58 months: CM

Visakhapatnam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has no guts to fight against good governance provided in a transparent manner sans corruption by the YSRCP in the past 58 months and hence he is stitching alliance with half a dozen parties, pointed out Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



On the 19th day of the 'Memantha Siddham' election campaign held at Anakapalli district, the Chief Minister recalled how the YSRCP government gave equal importance to welfare and development and how the state of Andhra Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented growth in his rule. "Be it the education sector or health segment or an array of schemes provided for every section of society or infrastructure development or setting up of Rythu Bharosa Kendras or offering doorstep services to the beneficiaries or introducing volunteer system, the YSRCP government has brought revolutionary changes in multiple sectors in the state,” the Chief Minister reiterated, wondering whether any such commendable endeavour was initiated by Naidu during his 14-year-long stint as Chief Minister of the state.





Exhorting people not to get carried away by unkept promises, and false pretences of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, the Chief Minister cautioned people that the alliance party has come up with another set of false assurances to deceive people in the ensuing polls.



Referring to recent remarks of Naidu, who termed Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘bacha’, the Chief Minister responded stating, “Even Kamsa perceived Lord Krishna as ‘bacha’ and so Lord Rama was mistook as bacha by ‘Maricha’ and Lord Hanuman by Ravan. When time is ripe for failure and defeat, ‘villains’ consider ‘heroes’ as ‘bachas’.”

When Naidu, his adopted son, BJP, Congress and a bunch of supportive media houses are on the other side of the battle field with weapons such as arrows and stones, the Chief Minister mentioned, he is standing alone on the other side of the field fighting against them, taking a bold step forward and people of AP are with him supporting him as soldiers.