YSRCP hatching conspiracy to reduce postal ballots, alleges Ashok Babu

Vijayawada: Statingthat 90 per cent of the postal ballots were cast in favour of the TDP, senior TDP leader and MLC P Ashok Babu on Wednesday alleged that the ruling YSRCP was hatching a conspiracy to bring down the number of postal ballots.

Ashok Babu said that the Election Commission has clarified that even if the postal ballot declaration form does not contain the stamp of the returning officer or the cover does not have the sign of the voter, it is valid.

However, the YSRCP in its letter submitted to the poll panel said that the postal ballot should be rejected without even opening the inner cover if the declaration is not duly signed by the elector or is not attested by the officer concerned, Ashok Babu said and stated that the TDP has asked for something while the YSRCP has complained on totally something else. Probably, the YSRCP leaders might not have gone through the letter submitted by the TDP to the poll panel and thus made a complaint which is totally irrelevant, he said.