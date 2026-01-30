YSRCP hits streets protesting against land encroachments

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana criticised the Chandrababu Naidu government for attempting to regularise 54.79 acres of prime government land worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore in favour of GITAM Deemed to be University.

Staging a protest demanding protection of government lands, a large number of YSRCP leaders and supporters arrived near the campus to voice their demands.

As the regularisation proposal is expected to be proposed at council meeting of the GVMC scheduled on Friday, the YSRCP leaders warned that unless the proposal is withdrawn from the agenda, the YSRCP corporators will now allow the council meeting to proceed further. Speaking on the occasion, Botcha Satyanarayana said that during the YSRCP government, the alleged land encroachment was fenced and warning boards were installed declaring it as government property.

“However, the present coalition government is now preparing to hand them back to the institution itself as its president is related to IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s family,” he pointed out.

As a large deployment of police arrived at the campus, the MLC criticised that the police were trying to protect the land of the alleged encroachers even as the Opposition leaders were trying to examine the land in a peaceful manner.

“The YSRCP would raise the issue in Parliament. The party’s agitation would continue until the decision is withdrawn,” he mentioned, demanding Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to intervene and resolve the issue. North Andhra regional coordinator of the party Kurasala Kannababu and former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that while the institution collects lakhs of rupees as fees from students, the government is now preparing to gift it with land worth Rs.5,000 crore.

YSRCP district president KK Raju stated that a huge protest would be held on January 30 at Gandhi statue near GVMC along with public organisations, intellectuals and activists.

YSRCP senior leaders, MLCs, former MLAs and party activists participated in the protest.