YSRCP is ‘sinking boat’: Tulasi Reddy

Vempalli (Kadapa district): Drawing parallels with BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's fate in Telangana, APCC Media chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy predicted similar outcome for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that dissatisfaction is widespread across various communities, as reflected in various surveys pointing to an imminent defeat for the YSRCP.

Speaking at a press meet here on Monday, he referred the ruling party as a ‘sinking boat’. Highlighting his party’s past achievements, Tulasi Reddy claimed that Congress is regaining its former glory. Citing recent successes in Karnataka and Telangana, he confidently stated that Congress will shine again in Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned the return of prominent leaders from YSRCP to the parent party Congress.

He gave a call to all to work towards fulfilling former CM YS Rajashekhara Reddy's vision of seeing Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. The political landscape in Kadapa is witnessing significant developments as various parties gear up for the upcoming challenges, he added.