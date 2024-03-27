YSRCP Kadiri MLA candidate BS Maqbool wife campaigns

YSRCP Kadiri MLA candidate BS Maqbool's wife BS Dilshad Parveen Maqbool, expressed her support for Chief Minister Jagananna during an election campaign event in the 25th ward of Kadiri Municipal. She called for Jagananna to be re-elected as Chief Minister, praising his efforts in allocating a large portion of welfare schemes to women.

During the event, she highlighted the importance of Jagananna's policies in promoting women's empowerment, including the allocation of 50% reservation to women in the state. She also praised the direct deposit of schemes such as Amma Odi, Vidya Deevena, Dharam Deevena, and Asara in women's accounts.

Maqbool urged voters to support the YSR Congress party government and to help identify women from marginalized communities such as BC, SC, ST, and minorities to be placed in high positions within the government.

The event was attended by Municipal Chair Person Pariki Najimunnisa, Vice Chair Person Kommu Gangadevi, Councilor Nuhira Shahin, and other party members.















