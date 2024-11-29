YSRCP lambasts TDP alliance government

Anantapur: YSRCP district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy had lambasted the ruling TDP-led NDA government for misleading people with false campaigns against the erstwhile YSRCP government on the State’s debt position.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Thursday, Venkatarami Reddy went hammer and tongs against the government for showing the indebtedness of the State as a ruse for not fulfilling the promises, which they gave to people. “They made a propaganda that the State’s debt was about Rs 14 lakh crore, while they showed the debt position in the budget as Rs 6.5 lakh crore,” he pointed out. He criticised that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke much, but nothing concrete was done six months after coming to power, describing Naidu as a habitual violator of his own words and promises.

Recalling the achievements of the previous YSRCP government, Reddy said that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always stuck to welfare calendar. He claimed that their government systematically supplied seed, fertilisers and subsidy amounts in a timely manner. The Jagan government used to come to the farmers’ rescue by releasing input subsidy and crop insurance, he added.

He said that out of the 63 mandals, only 17 were declared as drought-hit. The YSRCP government had sanctioned Rs 13,500 per annum to every farmer as crop investment, but the present government is least concerned over farmers’ woes.

As the erstwhile government released Rs 1,900 crore for farmers every year, Chief minister Naidu promised to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers under crop investment, but many of his promises are confined to words only, he criticised.

The YSRCP leader alleged that TDP’s promise of extending support price has remained as party slogan only. He reminded that against the promise of Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar of procuring 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, only 4.5 lakh tonnes were procured. ‘The Minister assured that any farmer, who sends ‘Hi’ message to his phone, would be covered under the procurement programme, but nothing is done so far to any farmer,’ he stated.

Venkatarami Reddy lamented that the situation of banana farmers is miserable. Banana farmers got a price of Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 per ton last year, but now they are getting Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per ton.

He regretted that top leaders like Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Purandeshwari are busy with a single campaign of mud slinging at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and doing nothing beneficial to the people. The TDP government is concentrating only on sand, liquor and other trivial things, he added.

Reddy stated that the Jagan government had increased Hundri Neeva capacity to 6,200 cusecs of water but the present government decreased the same to 3,850 cusecs.