YSRCP leader, a Jagan kin, held for demanding bribe

Kadapa: Police arrested the YSRCP leader for allegedly demanding that SRK Constructions should pay him a bribe for continuing the road works allotted to them through a tender.

The accused was identified as YS Konda Reddy, YSR Congress party in-charge for Chakrayapet mandal in YSR district.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, SP KKN Anburajan said that one SRK Constructions secured work through tender process for the construction of a road between Vempalle and Rayachoti and the works are under progress for the past few months.

The SP said that on May 5, the accused YS Konda Reddy, a resident of Pulivendula town has threatened the organisers of SRK Constructions through his mobile phone and demanded bribe. He threatened the representatives of the company that he would get the works halted by influencing the government if the bribe was not paid.

However, following a complaint lodged by the company, Chakrayapet mandal police registered a case on May 5. The accused was arrested by the police at Chakrayapet on Monday.

Stating that the police were taking all measures to curb graft, the SP has urged people to lodge a complaint with the police through dial 100 or 14400 or his official mobile number 9440796900 against those demanding bribes.

Lakkireddypalle magistrate remanded him to 14 days later in the day.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Nara Lokesh alleged that while Jagan Reddy was looting the public through sand and liquor mafia, his own relatives were competing with him by carrying out extortions in Pulivendula.

He said Jagan's close relative Konda Reddy tried to extort huge money from a construction company which was carrying out development works in the Chief Minister's own Assembly constituency.

Lokesh said the common public should guess what would be the situation in other parts of the State when the Chief Minister's own Assembly constituency witnessed threats and extortion by his own relatives. At least now, the government should take serious action against the gangsters and fraudsters who were looting the general public, he demanded.