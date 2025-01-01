Live
- Soon, modern sub-registrar offices set to dot all over TG
- RPF rescues 1,385 kids under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’
- TGSRTC to run 6,432 Sankranti special buses
- Seethakka to launch mobile fish outlets on Jan 3
- Vijayanand takes charge as CS
- TG govt out to bring more acreage under irrigation at low cost: Uttam
- 2K teachers instructing benches, walls in 2,097 schools in TG: UDISE+ report
- Hyderabad: City rings in New Year 2025 in style amid strict security
- Teetotallers raise a toast with chocolates, cakes on NY bash
- Pressure mounts on Godavari public reps to back cockfights
Just In
YSRCP leader arrested in TDP office attack case
Merugumala Kali is a follower of former minister Kodali Nani
Vijayawada: Gudivada police have arrested Merugumala Kali, YSRCP leader and follower of former minister Kodali Nani, in As-sam.
The police had been searching for Kali for the past few months and got information that he is in Assam and teams went there and nabbed.
He was accused in some cases including the attack on the TDP office in Gudivada. The police have already arrested 13 persons in connection with the attack on the TDP office and TDP leader Ravi Venkateswara Rao.
The YSRCP activists attacked the TDP office in Gudivada in December 2022.
The police arrested 13 accused persons after the NDA government came to power and finally they arrested one more accused, Merugumala Kali.
The police got information that Kali was doing fish busi-ness in Assam and teams were sent to nab the accused. He will be brought to Gudivada and will be produced in the court.