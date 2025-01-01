YSRCP leader arrested in TDP office attack case

Vijayawada: Gudivada police have arrested Merugumala Kali, YSRCP leader and follower of former minister Kodali Nani, in As-sam.

The police had been searching for Kali for the past few months and got information that he is in Assam and teams went there and nabbed.

He was accused in some cases including the attack on the TDP office in Gudivada. The police have already arrested 13 persons in connection with the attack on the TDP office and TDP leader Ravi Venkateswara Rao.

The YSRCP activists attacked the TDP office in Gudivada in December 2022.

The police arrested 13 accused persons after the NDA government came to power and finally they arrested one more accused, Merugumala Kali.

The police got information that Kali was doing fish busi-ness in Assam and teams were sent to nab the accused. He will be brought to Gudivada and will be produced in the court.