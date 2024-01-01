Live
- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
- Bengal govt fears flash-floods in Sikkim changed Teesta River's trajectory in north Bengal
- Retirement gift: Chief Secy retained as Bengal Govt’s Chief Financial Advisor
Just In
YSRCP leader Venu Reddy inspects istama works in Hindupuram
Highlights
YSRCP leader Venu Reddy on Monday supervised the "Istama" works on Parigi road in Hindupuram town on 3rd and 4th.
YSRCP leader Venu Reddy on Monday supervised the "Istama" works on Parigi road in Hindupuram town on 3rd and 4th.
Venu Reddy said that on the 3rd and 4th dates of Isthma, the police personnel and other officials have been advised by phone to avoid any untoward incidents like lighting, water problem, etc.
Minority religious leaders, minority youth and leaders participated in this program
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS