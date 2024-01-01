  • Menu
YSRCP leader Venu Reddy inspects istama works in Hindupuram

YSRCP leader Venu Reddy on Monday supervised the "Istama" works on Parigi road in Hindupuram town on 3rd and 4th.

Venu Reddy said that on the 3rd and 4th dates of Isthma, the police personnel and other officials have been advised by phone to avoid any untoward incidents like lighting, water problem, etc.

Minority religious leaders, minority youth and leaders participated in this program

