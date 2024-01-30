Live
YSRCP leaders joins Jana Sena party in Bhimavaram
In a recent development, Ward 1 of Bhimavaram town has left the YSRCP party and joined the Janasena party. A meeting was organized at the party office under the leadership of town president Chenamalla Chandrasekhar.
The meeting was attended by Bhimavaram constituency in-charge Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, as well as Valavala Sai, Dakkatha Sattipandu, Kukkala Ravi, Samatham Jyoti, Dasari Babi Garlu, and their allied group who all performed the Janasena Party Theertham. Govinda Rao wore a scarf symbolizing their allegiance to the party.
They were warmly invited to join the Janasena party, and subsequently, the 1st ward committee was appointed. Mente Manoj was appointed as the ward president. The program was attended by town leaders and ward committee members.