YSRCP leaders meet Mudragada Padmanabham, asks him to Join Party

YSRCP representatives including Mithun Reddy, MP Vanga Geetha, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Peddapuram in-charge Davuluri Dorababu, and Jaggampeta in-charge Thota Narasimham met with Mudragada at his residence.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mithun Reddy expressed optimism about Mudragada's possible induction into the YSRCP. He lauded Mudragada's leadership in the Kapu reservation movement, emphasizing his dedication to the cause rather than seeking personal gains. Mithun Reddy highlighted the mutual respect between Mudragada and CM Jagan, stating that the party would offer Mudragada a suitable position if he decides to join.

The invitation extended to Mudragada to join the YSRCP emphasises the party's recognition of his contributions and leadership in the Kapu community. The meeting between Mudragada and YSRCP leaders has generated interest in potential developments regarding Mudragada's future political alignment and the party's outreach to key community leaders.