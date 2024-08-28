YSRCP leaders protest as YSR’s statue gets removed

Visakhapatnam: A statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy which was about to be inaugurated created a ruckus in the city between the ruling party and YSRCP.



Even as GVMC officials and NDA leaders maintain that the statue was removed as there was no permission sought for the same, the YSRCP leaders took to the streets to vent out their concern by staging a dharna at Akkayyapalem on Tuesday.

Raising slogans and wielding the party flags, the YSRCP leaders criticised that it was the ‘handiwork’ of the alliance government in the State which has been encouraging ‘revenge politics’.

Deputy Mayor K Sateesh and YSRCP GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao pointed out that Visakhapatnam is no longer a peaceful city as it used to be earlier.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is answerable to such destruction.

As soon as the alliance government came to power, safety and security in the State went for a toss,’’ they lamented.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the GVMC officials mentioned that the statue was removed following the directions of the Supreme Court as there was no permission sought to install it.