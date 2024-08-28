Live
- Nagarkurnool: Boy Dies from Electric Shock
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- HDK visits BHEL- Electronics Division
- CCB waited for half an hour in front of central prison before the raid
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Submission of documents to be made in SROs
- Govt hospital doctors no less than private hospital doctors: CM
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Cooperation of rly officials sought for completion of pending works
Just In
YSRCP leaders protest as YSR’s statue gets removed
- Condemn the demolition of the statue in the 14th ward
- However, GVMC officials state that the statue was removed as there was no permission sought for its installation
- The statue was removed at Akkayyapalem on Monday night
Visakhapatnam: A statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy which was about to be inaugurated created a ruckus in the city between the ruling party and YSRCP.
Even as GVMC officials and NDA leaders maintain that the statue was removed as there was no permission sought for the same, the YSRCP leaders took to the streets to vent out their concern by staging a dharna at Akkayyapalem on Tuesday.
Raising slogans and wielding the party flags, the YSRCP leaders criticised that it was the ‘handiwork’ of the alliance government in the State which has been encouraging ‘revenge politics’.
Deputy Mayor K Sateesh and YSRCP GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao pointed out that Visakhapatnam is no longer a peaceful city as it used to be earlier.
“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is answerable to such destruction.
As soon as the alliance government came to power, safety and security in the State went for a toss,’’ they lamented.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the GVMC officials mentioned that the statue was removed following the directions of the Supreme Court as there was no permission sought to install it.