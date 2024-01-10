YSRCP may change Bala Nagi Reddy

Kurnool(Mantralayam): Mantralayam constituency seems to be heading for a tough fight between two communities, Valmiki and Reddy, in 2024 general election. Ever since Mantralayam was made as a constituency, Y Bala Nagi Reddy had won as MLA for three consecutive times. Once he was elected as TDP candidate in 2009 and twice, 2014 and 2019, on behalf of YSRCP.

This time also he is aspiring for MLA ticket to achieve a hattrick against Palakurthi Tikka Reddy of TDP. Tikka Reddy lost two times (2014 and 2019) in the hands of Y Bala Nagi Reddy.

But according to political sources, the YSRCP is likely to give ticket to a new candidate. Sources said Y Pradeep Reddy, nephew of Bala Nagi Reddy, was in the race to contest. People complain that during the last two terms as MLA, Bala Nagi Reddy did not bother to develop the constituency. This is one peculiar constituency where hardly anyone comes forward to contest against Nagi Reddy. In the past during sarpanch election Tikka Reddy was badly injured when he was fired at by Nagi Reddy faction.

The constituency lacks proper transportation facility to the nook and corner villages in the constituency. In fact, here the roads are battered, full of potholes and dust. Highest number of migrations takes place from Kosigi and Kowthalam mandals in this constituency.

As far as TDP is concerned Palakurthi Tikka Reddy was given the responsibilities of constituency in-charge. He is actively participating at party programs. He had taken up several programs against the recent illegal arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He is confident that the party would finalise his name for the ticket from this constituency.

In fact, Mantralayam constituency has 79,000 Valmiki voters while OCs have only 6 per cent votes. One N Raghavendra Reddy of Madhavaram (Valmiki but worked as Reddy Karnam in village) is also trying to enter the fray.

Apart from Nagendra Reddy, Uligaiah of Kowthalam is also aspiring for the ticket from TD.

Political sources also say that several cases are pending against Tikka Reddy. If he is denied ticket on that ground, then he would urge the high command to allot ticket to his son Palakurthi Diwakar Reddy.

Political circles say that if Diwakar Reddy is given the ticket, the Valmiki may go against TDP as they are opposed to him.

Mantralayam has four mandals of Peddakadabur, Kowthalam, Kosigi and Mantralayam. It has a total voter strength of 1,97,728. Of them 97,142 are male, 1,00,568 female and 18 third genders. Mantralayam constituency is abode for pilgrimages. Apart from Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Sri Urukunda Eeranna (Narasimha) Swamy temple and the famous Khaderlinga Swamy Dargah are in Mantralayam constituency.