YSRCP MLA Hafeez Khan dares Pawan Kalyan to contest from Kurnool and win

YSR Congress party MLA MA Hafeez Khan has challenged Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan to contest from the Kurnool Assembly constituency and win. Speaking to reporters at his office in the old town of Kurnool, MLA Hafeez Khan said Pawan Kalyan, who had lost badly in two constituencies, had no right to criticize the public welfare regime.



MLA Hafeez Khan said that Pawan Kalyan was touring Rayalaseema to maintain his political presence and challenged him to contest as an MLA from Kurnool if he has guts. He said the people here were ready to defeat him from Kurnool. He took a dig stating that he is making trips while reading the script given by Chandrababu and not for the public good.



MLA Hafeez Khan said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had implemented more than 95 percent of the promises made during the 2019 elections, the highest percentage of which were for the benefit of the downtrodden, weaker sections, and minorities. Pawan Kalyan is allied with the BJP on the one hand and the TDP on the other.



MLA Hafeez commented that the party leaders, including Chandrababu, who was actually against the farmers, had nothing to speak about. He said that Pawan Kalyan is getting compliments from Chandrababu by reading the script from TDP during his tours. He expressed confidence that no one can prevent the victory of the YSRCP in the coming elections.