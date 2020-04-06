YSRCP MLA Jakkampudi Raja felicitates sanitation workers for their relentless services amid coronavirus lockdown

YSR Congress Party MLA Jakkampudi Raja said the sanitation workers are the soldiers who are fighting hard against the coronavirus epidemic that is raging around the world. He participated in the event at the municipal office on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that even in the most difficult time, Sanitation workers are striving hard to protect the people's health.

MLA Raja and Jakkampudi Ganesh washed the feet of the workers appreciating their hard work. He said that they are taking all steps to hike the minimum wages of sanitation workers to Rs. 18000. "The government has recognized workers' services and giving them minimum wage, " Raja said.

Despite the terrible coronavirus, the service rendered by the workers is priceless and we in solidarity washed the worker's feet. The meeting was attended by Jakkampudi Ganesh, Sivarama Subramaniam and Vasamsetti Gangadhar.