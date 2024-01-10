YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi reddy hands over financial assistance of Rs. 9.05 lakh to beneficiaries in Nandyal

MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy handed over financial assistance of 9 lakh 5 thousand rupees to beneficiaries in Nandyal Constituency. The assistance was provided through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). A person named Sarangi Surekha received 5 lakh 30 thousand rupees, while four others received checks worth 3 lakh 75 thousand rupees in total. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy for the financial assistance.

MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy highlighted that the financial aid was provided for diseases that are not covered under the Aarogyasri scheme. In the previous government, only 1000 diseases were covered under Aarogyasri, but the current YSRCP government, led by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, provides free treatment and operations for more than 3,500 diseases. This initiative aims to improve the lives of the poor who cannot afford treatment for diseases not covered by Aarogyasri.



MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy extended thanks to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on behalf of the people of Nandyal constituency and the beneficiaries.