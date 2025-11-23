YSRCP MLC alleges ‘red book constitution’ in AP

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP women's wing state president Varudhu Kalyani expressed anger over the implementation of ‘red book constitution' in N. Chandrababu Naidu’s rule in Andhra Pradesh instead of Dr. BR Ambedkar's constitution.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Saturday, she lamented that the performance of the AP police has fallen to the lowest level ever as they failed in maintaining the law and order in the state.

She pointed out that the police department lagged behind states like Bihar, securing the 36th position and added that it reflects the government's failure.

The MLC criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and ‘shadow CM’ Nara Lokesh, who have been overlooking law and order in the state.

Further, the MLC recalled that during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, the police department was treated with dignity. Back then, the AP police were ranked at the top in the country as they bagged 85 awards in a single year, she recalled.

Now, the same department slipped to the 36th place in the Union Home Ministry's report during Naidu's governance, the state president of the party’s women’s wing alleged adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh do not feel safe and secure under Naidu's leadership.