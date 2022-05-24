YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu remanded for 14 days in ex-driver's murder case

The YSRCP MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar Babu alias Anantha Babu, an accused in the murder case of his former driver Subramanian, has been remanded in custody for 14 days and shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. Earlier, MLC Anantha Babu was produced before the court by the police where the judge remanded him till June 6.



It is learned that MLC Anantha Babu was arrested by the police after questioning him in connection with the murder of his ex-driver along with oral evidence, technical evidence, forensic scientific evidence and forensic medicine evidence. He was arrested on the basis of conclusive evidence that MLC Anantha Babu had killed Subramaniam.

The police have registered a case under Section 302, SC, ST atrocity of IPC against MLC. It is learnt that there are clashes between Anantha Babu and his driver, which led to the murder. Anantha Babu is currently being remanded in custody for 14 days on court orders.