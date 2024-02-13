YSRCP MLC Govinda Reddy holds training program Badvel Municipality

MLC DC Govinda Reddy and MLA Dr. Sudha Madam urged all workers to work diligently like soldiers in order to bring the YSR Congress party back to power in the upcoming general elections. A training program called "We Are Ready-Ma Booth Ready" was conducted by Ninnu on Monday for the Presidents, Co-Convenors, and Secretariat Convenors of Badvel Municipality Booth.

During the program, they emphasized that the Navaratna schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would benefit everyone and it was the responsibility of every worker to work towards the victory of the YSRCP. They also stressed the need to highlight the positive developments and benefits brought about by the YSR Congress Party when visiting the homes of beneficiaries.

Furthermore, they called for cooperation in making YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again in the upcoming elections, stating that the beneficiaries themselves were the real star campaigners for him. Several prominent individuals, including former Badwel Market Yard Vice Chairman Ramana Reddy, Municipal Chairman Rajagopal Reddy, and Corporation Directors Sundar Ramireddy, Alla Bakash, Kesava Reddy, Bangaru Seenu Ayyagaru, District Secretary Yadareddy, Municipal Vice Chairman Gopalaswami Garu, Sai Garu, Market Committee Chairman Putta Sriramulu Garu, Vice Chairman Subbareddy, and others, participated in the program.