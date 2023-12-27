Live
YSRCP MLC likely to switch loyalties
Highlights
Rumours are rife that YSRCP MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav is all set to join Jana Sena Party.
Visakhapatnam: Rumours are rife that YSRCP MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav is all set to join Jana Sena Party.
Although, the MLC is yet to make an official announcement towards this direction, authentic sources mention that he is expected to meet JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday and announce it officially at Mangalagiri party office.
However, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath denied any such move as the party has no such intimation thus far. “Such decision is equal to a political suicide,” Amarnath opined, referring to Vamsi Krishna’s switching loyalties.
Sources said that Vamsi Krishna is joining JSP as he is not getting what he aspired for from the YSRCP.
