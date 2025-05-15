YSRCP MLC Zakia quits party, joins BJP

Vijayawada: AP Legislative Council Deputy chairperson Zakia Khanam on Wednesday resigned to the YSRCP and joined BJP in the presence of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari at the state party office. She hails from Annamayya district and became MLC in 2020 on behalf of the YSRCP. She visited the BJP state office and met the state president Daggubati Purandeswari and the two leaders held discussions.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari said BJP strives for the development of all sections of people in the country and its slogan is Sabkaa Saath and Sabka Vikas. She expressed happiness that Zakia resigned to the vice chairperson post and joining the BJP. Stating that Minorities will get good recognition in the BJP, she congratulated Zakia for joining the party.

Referring to the war with Pakistan, the BJP leader said India had attacked the Pakistani military bases and not the civilians of Pakistan. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MLA Dr Parthasarathy, BJP whip Adinarayana Reddy, party State secretary N Ramesh Naidu, SC Morcha president G Devanand, Kisan Morcha president Ch Kumar Swammy and other leaders welcomed Zakia Khanam.

Later briefing the media, Zakia said that she had taken a bold decision to join the BJP. She said PM Narendra Modi is giving equal rights to all people and she joined the Party to give good message to the BJP on behalf of the Minorities of Andhra Pradesh. She praised the policies of the Central government.

The strength of YSRCP is gradually decreasing in the legislative council during the past few months. Some MLC quit the posts and the party and the latest name added to the list is Zakia Khanam.