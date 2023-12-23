YSRCP MP lays foundation stone for development works in 28th ward in Visakha

A foundation laying ceremony was held in Jai Santoshimata Colony in the 28th Ward of GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) in the Visakha East Constituency. The event was attended by Member of Parliament for Visakha East Constituency, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, and Ward Corporator Palla Appalakonda.

The purpose of the foundation laying program was to initiate the construction of BT roads and CC drains in the area. These infrastructure developments are being undertaken with the aim of transforming Visakhapatnam into a smart city, in line with the vision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

During the program, Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana, who is also the YSRCP Coordinator for East Constituency, highlighted the ongoing welfare initiatives aimed at making Visakhapatnam a smart city and the administrative capital. He urged the contractors to complete the construction works at the earliest.

Several individuals and representatives were present at the ceremony, including Palla Appalakonda, the YCP Ward Incharge for the 28th Ward, as well as Adinarayana, Botta Naga, Thotapalli Srinu, Kona Kamesh, GVMC staff, local women, and party members.