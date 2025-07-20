Live
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Remanded in AP Liquor Case
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Mithun Reddy has been remanded until August 1 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court following his arrest in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor scandal. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) stated that they would transfer him to Rajahmundry Central Jail after the court's ruling.
Reddy, who is identified as A4 in the case, was subjected to over six hours of questioning before his arrest on Saturday. Following medical tests, he was deemed fit for court appearance, and he was subsequently presented before the ACB court. This session saw heated exchanges between lawyers from both sides.
SIT representatives argued that further evidence is required from Reddy, asserting the need for police custody and requesting he be remanded to Guntur Sub-Jail. However, Reddy's legal team, citing his Y-category security, requested that he be housed in a special barracks at Nellore Jail for safety reasons. They also raised concerns about the failure to inform the legislative speaker of his arrest, given Reddy's role as a panel speaker.