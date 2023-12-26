YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana Participates in Christmas celebrations in Visakhapatnam

MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament of Visakha East Constituency and YSRCP Coordinator, has been actively participating in the Christmas celebrations in various parts of the ward 12. He offered prayers in churches and also took part in cutting the cake to mark the occasion.

During his 7-day padayatra in Visakha East Constituency, MVV Satyanarayana visited several areas, including Arilova, Kanaka Durganagar, New Ambedkar Nagar, Prajashanthi Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Durga Nagar, and Gadapagadapa. He interacted with the locals and inquired about their problems and concerns. The padayatra, covering a distance of 8 km, was continued by Visakha Local GVMC 12th Ward Corporator Akkara Mani Rohini Raman on the 7th day.

MVV Satyanarayana expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and support he received from the people during the padayatra. He emphasized that despite the state's deficit budget, the Chief Minister is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people. He also mentioned that the people want Jaganmohan Reddy to continue as the Chief Minister of the state.

The program was attended by several dignitaries, party leaders, members of various affiliated organizations, and a large number of women party ranks and supporters.















































