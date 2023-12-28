YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana Participates in CMs video conference with collectors

In a video conference meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with collection, Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana Participated and discussed the implementation of various government programs.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed public representatives and officials to ensure the smooth management of YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Asara, and YSR Handout programs, which are scheduled to be distributed from January 1 to February 14, 2024.

He urged them to organize these programs in a celebratory manner, creating a festive atmosphere for the beneficiaries. The meeting was held on Thursday morning via video conference from the Tadepalli camp office.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of participation in the unveiling ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 125 feet statue in Vijayawada on January 19. He directed the selection of five people from each secretariat to attend the event.

Regarding the second phase of the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha program, which will be conducted in the districts starting from January 1, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to organize medical camps every week in one secretariat of each mandal. He emphasized the need for regular monitoring by the collectors to ensure the smooth distribution of Aarogyasri cards.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significance of raising awareness about the free medical services provided by the government through YSR Aarogyasri and emphasized that no one should be left uninformed about these services.

Several dignitaries attended the video conference meeting, including State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Member of Parliament M.V. V.Sathyanarayana, Garu, legislators Muttamshetty Srinivasa Rao, Garu, Tippala Nagireddy Garu, Adeep Raj Garu, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar Garu, Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Anand Kumar, and Ned Cap Ex-Chairman K.K.Raj. District officials such as District Collector Dr. A. Mallikharjuna, Joint Collector K. S. Vishwa Nathan, GVMC Commissioner CM. Saikanth Verma, V. Ramachandra Rao, DRDA PD Sobharani, ZP CEO M. Polinayudu, Arogyasree District Coordinator Rajesh, and DMHO Dr. P. Jagadiswara Rao were also present.