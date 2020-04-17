YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy donates blood under auspices of Pragathi Bharat Foundation

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy donated blood at the blood donation camp organised by Pragathi Bharat Foundation in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Volunteers came forward to donate blood near Zilla Parishad office on the occasion.

The collected units of blood were handed over to Indian Red Cross Society. Among others, YSRCP leader K.K. Raju also donated blood.