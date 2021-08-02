YSRCP MPs express solidarity to Vizag steel plant employees in Delhi, participates in protest

The YSR Congress party has announced its support for the workers' dharna in Delhi against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant . YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy and MVV Satyanarayana participated in the dharna. However, it is raining heavily at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and workers' protests continue despite heavy rains.



YSRCP MPs participated in the dharna irrespective of heavy rain. On this occasion, they said Visakha Ukku-Andhra hakku. "Many people have sacrificed their lives for Visakhapatnam Steel and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has provided employment to thousands of families," MPs said. YSRCP has made it clear that it is opposed to the privatisation of the steel plant.

YSRCP MPs demanded that the decision to privatise the steel plant be withdrawn. They recalled that CM Jagan had already written a letter to Prime Minister Modi, suggesting alternatives to the letter asking that the mines should be allocated for the steel plant.

He said the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was also mentioned in Parliament and obstructed the House on issues like special status for Andhra Pradesh, Polavaram, steel plant. He said they will work on the directions of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to prevent the privatisation of the steel plant.