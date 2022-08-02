YSRCP MPs seek BC quota, census, ministry

New Delhi: The YSRCP here on Monday demanded the Centre to undertake the backward classes (BC) population census at the earliest as the BCs constituted a majority in the population (75 crore) and deserved social justice and economic devolution on a pro-rata basis. A separate ministry at the Centre for their welfare should be in place as also suitable quota in Parliament through political reservations, they said. In addition, BCs must also be brought under Atrocities (Prevention) Act and provided reservations in the private sector.

Under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP had set an example in this direction and it should be emulated by all in the country, they claimed.

YSRCP MPs Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Margani Bharat, Dr T Rangaiah, Gorantla Madhav, Dr B V Satyavati, R Krishnaiah and Dr S Sanjeev Kumar, addressing the media here, regretted that despite their superiority, BCs had been ignored in securing holistic growth and economic development. Krishnaiah recalled the Mandal Commission recommendation in support of their demand for separate ministry for them. A 1993 Supreme Court judgment too recommended the same.

He said his colleague, MP V Vijayasai Reddy, had introduced a Private Member's Bill in the Parliament seeking recruitment for 16 lakh jobs and allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore budget for BCs. The BCs should be given a greater seat share in MP seats too.

Venkata Ramana said AP was the only state that had given the rightful recognition to the BCs instead of treating them as mere vote bank. The social justice model in AP had accorded equity and justice to BCs in AP due to the commitment of the Chief Minister, he added. Bharat said AP was marching on the path shown by Ambedkar and Phule while Dr Satyavati listed the state government's programme for BCs and Dr Sanjeev Kumar said political reservations should be provided for BCs at all levels.