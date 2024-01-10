YSRCP new candidate faces internal opposition

Kurnool (Yemmiganur): Yemmignur constituency is likely to witness silent voting this time. No one is opening up unlike in other constituencies. This constituency is dominated by weaver community. Weavers constitute around 40 per cent of the total voters and they can make or break the fortunes of the contesting candidates.

The constituency has a total voter strength of 2,41,110. Of them, 1,19,430 are men, 1,21,637 women and 43 are others. There is some anger in this community that the former MP Butta Renuka was not being given the ticket again by YSRCP.

Sitting MLA Yerrakota K Chenna Kesava Reddy had strongly opposed Butta Renuka. The interesting factor is that the party decided not to give ticket to Chenna Kesava Reddy for Assembly though he pleaded for last one chance or otherwise consider the name of his son K Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As the high command refused, he finally managed to get the ticket for his follower Machani Venkatesh, a BC. Political sources say that Venkatesh does not have the support of the people to win the polls. Only the influence of Kesava Reddy may get him some votes. Even the cadre is not showing much interest in working for Venkatesh. This has enthused the TDP cadre which feels that they have the chance to win the polls.

TDP is likely to field B V Jaya Nageswara Reddy who lost to Chenna Kesava Reddy in 2019. But the problem for him would be to win over the confidence of weavers’ community. To what extend Reddys would rally behind him is also to be seen.

Former union minister Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy is also aspiring for a seat for his son Kotla Raghavendra Reddy. In fact, Surya Prakash Reddy wants three seats, one MP and two MLAs. Kotla family claims they have a strong influence in Yemmiganur constituency. Yemmiganur constituency has three mandals, Nandavaram, Yemmiganur and Gonegandala. With the rapid changes taking place in political arena, several leaders are confused and are uncertain of their fate.