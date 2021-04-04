YSRCP only helped the poor in coronavirus time: Deputy CM Narayana Swamy

Nellore: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that the YSR Congress only supported the poor during the Covid situation last year and there were no instances of help to the poor from TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing at Chillakur in Gudur during the election campaign on Sunday, he dared Naidu for a debate on the issue.

He described the rule of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as Ramarajya whereas Chandrababu proved it as Rakshasarajya. Taking a dig on Naidu for his craving for power without any principles and values, he said YSRCP Tirupati bypoll candidate Dr Gurumoorthy was an arrow released by the Chief Minister and urged the voters to bless him with their votes.

TTD Chairman and YSR Congress senior leader Y V Subba Reddy said Jagan Mohan Reddy strengthened the democracy at the village level by introducing the volunteer network who has been directly involved in resolving local issues instantly. He said continuous implementation of welfare programmes were possible only for YSR Congress chief.

He lauded the people for their unprecedented support to the YSR Congress during Gram Panchayat and Municipal elections and appealed to them to give the highest majority for the party nominee Dr M Gurumoorthy to ensure real democracy.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy said the Chief Minister had completed 90 per cent of his poll promises and criticised the 'Yellow Media' has been showing Chandrababu as a superman who deceived the people with his false propaganda.

Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, Gudur legislator V Varaprasad Rao, MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat and Rapthadu MLA Suryaprakash Reddy also took part in the campaign.