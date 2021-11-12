YSRCP pays tributes to Abul Kalam Azad

Amaravati: YSRCP paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, freedom fighter and the first education minister of independent India, on his birth anniversary, being observed as National Education Day. Speaking on the occasion at the party central office at Tadepalli on Thursday, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy described Moulana Abul Kalam Azad as one of the greatest freedom fighters who believed in unity in diversity and added that the foundation laid by him in education sector has created great value to the nation.

Ramakrishna Reddy said former Chief Minister Y S Rajashekara Reddy had strived hard for the development of Minorities in the state and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has continued the same spirit while former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had ignored them during his term. He said National Education Day is observed marking the birth anniversary of Azad and the state has brought in revolutionary changes in education sector in last two years and added that Rs 16,000 crore has been spent on Nadu-Nedu programme in schools. He listed out the schemes, including Vidya Kanuka, Amma Vodi and others for students and added that the state has been spending Rs 30,000 crore a year on education sector.

Ramakrishna Reddy reiterated that there is no compulsion for aided educational institutes to merge with the state government and added that Naidu and Lokesh are politicising the issue for their vested interests. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Hafeez Khan, Party Minority Cell state president Khader Basha, Urdhu Academy chairman Nadeem Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.