YSRCP plenary a grand success, says Vijayasai

Tadepalli: YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy thanked all those who made the two-day plenary a grand success and flayed TDP and its friendly media for its false propaganda.

Speaking to the media at the party's headquarters here on Sunday, he said that the plenary has encouraged the party cadre with the discussions on a wide range of public issues including welfare activities. He said that almost nine lakh people have come to the plenary, which made Chandrababu Naidu burst into tears seeing such overwhelming response.

He stated that the plenary was held on the lines of State interests, three years governance that prioritised the downtrodden communities and women, and the revolutionary reforms like Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), Nadu-Nedu and medicare. He said that the Opposition and a section of the media were confined to criticising the meet, as they turned blind, while the entire State was happy with the plenary.

Vijayasai Reddy stated that after 2024 polls Chadrababu Naidu's chip would go completely out of sight, as people would reject him. He termed Naidu as a psycho with sadistic nature.

The TDP chief has been a desperate power monger, he said. Vijayasai said that Naidu has no moral right to be a politician since his life is full of betraying people and backstabbing dear ones.