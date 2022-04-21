YSRCP presses on with 'Mission Kuppam'

Tirupati: The ruling YSRCP's special focus on Kuppam Constituency which is the stronghold of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been further enhanced after the party appointed district president from the Assembly segment. By appointing KRJ Bharath of the Constituency as the new president of the party, it has sent signals that YSRCP will turn no stone unturned to weaken TDP in the constituency.

In its bid to gain an upper hand over TDP in Kuppam Constituency from where Naidu has won the elections for seven times so far since 1989. The party has a strong cadre in the constituency. Though TDP has lost 13 seats out of 14 in erstwhile Chittoor district in 2019 elections, Naidu was the only candidate to come out with flying colours.

Ever since it came to power, the party especially Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has laid complete focus on Kuppam constituency and is making all efforts to strengthen the party at grassroot levels. It was learnt that the goal was to defeat Naidu in the next elections and if not at least a situation has to be created under which he has to focus more on his own constituency unlike in the previous elections during which he didn't even campaign there.

The civic body elections held last year and the earlier local body polls have naturally given an upper hand for the ruling party. After these elections, YSRCP constituency in-charge KRJ Bharath was made MLC providing him an opportunity to participate in all official programmes in which Naidu normally will not present.

Bharath belongs to Vannekula Kshatriya community which is dominant in the constituency. He is the son of former IAS officer K Chandramouli who contested against Naidu in 2014 and 2019 elections but was defeated. After his death, Bharath was given the task of leading the party there. By choosing him to lead the party in the divided Chittoor district, the ruling party clearly sent the signals that Kuppam is high on their political agenda.

Meanwhile, the party has appointed Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as president of Tirupati district. He is also the TUDA chairman, government whip and ex-officio member of TTD trust board. Thus, the party has rewarded loyalty as Chevireddy has been close to the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy family. His name was heard in the recent cabinet formation, but he reportedly opted out of the race after which he got another extension for two more years as TUDA chairman. With his dynamism, he has to lead the party from the front in the newly established Chittoor district.