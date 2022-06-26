YSRCP registers landslide victory in Atmakur by-election

The ruling YSRCP registered a landslide victory in the by-elections to the Atmakur Assembly constituency. YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy won the by-election with a huge majority of 82,888 votes. BJP candidate Bharat Kumar, who was in the fray in the by-elections, lost the deposit. Meanwhile, Mekapati Vikram Reddy has got 1,02,240 votes while BJP candidate Bharat Kumar got 19,352 votes.



Mekapati Vikram Reddy continued to lead from the first round of counting of votes in the by-election. The lead increased as the rounds came to an end. The YSRCP received 167 votes out of 205 in the postal ballot. As a result, the YSRCP gained a huge majority in the ballot.



It is learned that the by-election to Atmakur constituency was held due to the sudden death of state minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy. A total of 14 candidates, including his brother Mekapati Vikram Reddy and Bharat Kumar Yadav from the BJP contested in the elections.