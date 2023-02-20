YSRCP releases MLC candidates list

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party on Monday released the list of probable MLC candidates under local bodies, MLA and Governor quota giving priority to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities following social justice and providing political empowerment to weaker sections.

Releasing the list of proposed MLC candidates at party Central office here on Monday, party State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was following social justice and finalised the new MLCs list with 13 BCs, two SCs, one ST and four forward caste candidates with 68 per cent representation to BCs.

Sajjala said the MLCs list includes Narthu Rama Rao (BC Yadava) of Itchapuram, Srikakulam, Kudupudi Suryanarayana (BC-Settibalija) Amalapuram, East Godavari, Vanka Raveendranath (OC-Kapu), Tanuku, West Godavari, K Srinivas (BC-Settibalija), Palacole, West Godavari, Meruga Muralidhar (SC-Mala), Gudur, Nellore district, Sipayi Subrahmanyam (BC-Vannereddy), Srikalahasti, Chittoor, Ponnapureddy Ramasubba Reddy (OC-Reddy), Jammalamadugu, YSR district, A Madhusudhan (BC_Valmiki Boya) and S Mangamma (BC-Valmikiboya) Penugonda, Anantapur district.

The proposed MLC candidates under MLA quota include VV Suryanarayana Raju (OC-Kshatriya), Nellimarla, Vizianagaram dist, Pothula Sunita (BC-Padmasali), Chirala, Bapatla dist, Kola Guruvulu (BC-Vada Balija), Visakha south, Visakhapatnam dist, Bommi Israel (SC-Madiga) Amalapuram, Ambedar Konaseema dist, Jayamangala Venkataramana (BC-Vaddi) Kaikalur, Eluru dist, Chandragiri Yesuratnam (BC-Vaddera), Guntur West, Guntur dist and Marri Rajasekhar (OC-Kamma), Chilakaluripet, Palnadu district.

The MLC candidates proposed under Governor's quota include: Kumbha Ravibabu (ST-Yerukala), Araku, ASR dist and Karri Padmasri (BC-Vada Balija) Kakinada city, Kakinada district.

With this the YSRCP gave priority to BCs in the selection of MLC candidates which stands at 68.18 per cent and OCs 31.80 per cent.

in addition the YSRCP candidates are contesting in three Graduate MLC constituencies and 2 Teacher MLC constituencies.

Sajjala said that while the YSR Congress Party provided 68.18 per cent representation for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in MLC posts, the TDP provided representation to only 37.5 per cent in MLC posts from 2014 to 2019. He said at present the YSRCP strength in Legislative Council stands at 31 and the term of five candidates is going to complete soon.