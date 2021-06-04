YSRCP rule has become unpopular in just two years, claims Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the YSRCP government became thoroughly unpopular in the first two years of its rule itself because of the unchecked corruption and massive irregularities in all the schemes and programmes.



Naidu expressed concern that there was wholesale corruption and it reached a peak even as unprecedented looting was unveiled through the centralised tendering system. Housing scheme was not useful and thousands of crores were plundered in the Nadu Nedu programme.

Addressing a meeting of party parliamentary and Assembly in-charges and mandal party presidents, the TDP chief asserted that there was a rising discontent and disappointment among the people of Andhra Pradesh against the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Contractors were being used to loot everywhere and everything. Red sanders smugglers reared their ugly head.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin ushered in a new era in good governance by continuing 'Amma canteens' considering their usefulness to the poor people. Whereas, AP Chief Minister closed down the Anna canteens opened by the previous government. This should be exposed in front of the public. The MedTech Zone was destroyed deliberately and caste branding was done to even the makers of the coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, Jagan Reddy had got Covaxin for himself and his family members, he

He accused the Chief Minister of telling all lies and false promises to the people by not doing anything that he was saying. The Chief Minister had talked about constructing houses for the poor by spending Rs 50,000 crore. However, just Rs 5,000 crore was provided for housing in the recent budget. Jagan Reddy promised to build 5 lakh houses each year but his regime did not build a single hour in the last two years.

Condemning the YRCP's 'betrayal politics', Naidu said the Chief Minister was bringing irrelevant issues to the fore everyday only to divert the public attention from his failures and inefficiencies.