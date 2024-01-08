YSRCP seeks disqualification of Four MLAs and Two MLCs

Amaravati: The YSRCP has taken disciplinary action against four MLAs and two MLCs for having quit the party and joining rival political parties. The YSRCP has written to the Speaker of the Assembly and the Chairman of Legislative Council to disqualify MLCs Vamsi Krishna and C Ramachandraiah and MLAs Undavalli Sridevi, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy.

It may be mentioned here that Undavalli Sridevi, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and C Ramachamdraiah had joined the TDP while Vamsi Krishna had joined Jana Sena.

YSRCP sources said that the party wanted to send a strong message to the partymen that if they violate the party discipline they would have to face the axe. However, the dissent within the party does not seem to end. It is being said that some more MLAs like K Parthasarthy, P Dorababu and Jyothula Chanti are also likely to quit the party.

On the other hand the YSRCP is likely to announce the third list of another 15 candidates anytime now. In the past they had announced two lists consisting of 38 names which includes change of constituencies for some MLAs and dropping few others. With the third list, the party would have affected changes in about 53 to 55 seats.