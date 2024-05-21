YSRCP seeks impartial probe into violence reported in 3 dists

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders including Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh, ex-minister Perni Venkatramaiah, Ravela Kishore Babu, Malladi Vishnu, Anil Kumar, MLC Lella Appireddy and A Narayana Murty met SIT chief Vineet Brijlal on Monday seeking impartial inquiry on pre and post poll violent incidents reported in the districts of Tirupati, Palnadu and Anantapur.

Later speaking to mediapersons, the YSRCP leaders alleged that the violent incidents occurred as some police officials colluded with the TDP.

They said some police officers were transferred following pressure from BJP State president D Purandeswari and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The pointed out that violence was reported at places where officials were transferred. They alleged that police damaged CC cameras at Anantapur MLA Ketireddy Peddareddy;s house. On the other hand the police were foisting cases on YSRCP activists. Minister Jogi Ramesh alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tried to gain political mileage by managing systems, but as he failed in doing so, he had instigated violence.

Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu alleged that Dalits and minorities were driven away from villages on the pretext that they had not voted for the TDP.