YSRCP slams coalition govt

Rajamahendravaram: The YSRCP launched a scathing attack on the coalition government, accusing it of “vindictive politics” and a complete failure in implementing welfare schemes.

Addressing the media, Former minister and District president of YSRCP Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna claimed that the government has not only neglected welfare initiatives but also poorly maintained hostels, drawing judicial censure.

He criticised CM Naidu’s focus on “Quantum Valley and Artificial Intelligence” while basic facilities in welfare hostels remain unaddressed.

The YSRCP leader further alleged that Naidu is employing “diversion tactics” by orchestrating a “liquor scam” and filing “false cases” against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s associates.

He accused the coalition government of rampant corruption, citing issues with the Polavaram project’s handling during Naidu’s previous tenure. Furthermore, he claimed the government exhibits only “knee-jerk reactions” to farmers’ issues and has failed to curb the sale of ganja.