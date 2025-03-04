YSRCP slams govt for denying MSP to chilli farmers

Guntur: YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy criticised the state government for failing to deliver the promised Rs 11,781 minimum support price to chilli farmers. He questioned not even a single unit of chillies was procured at this rate.

He highlighted the drastic fall in prices from Rs 27,000 per quintal last year to below Rs 10,000 now pushing farmers into distress sales amid unpaid debts.

He criticised the state government for not releasing funds and delaying action, alleging a conspiracy to benefit middlemen by seeking trader details two months aftersales began. He questioned whether the coalition government safeguarding the farmers interests.

Contrasting the previous YSRCP regime’s Rs 3,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund with the current Rs 300 crore allocation, a tenth of the earlier amount, he called it a shameful neglect of farmers.

He said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Guntur chilli yard has prompted the government’s limited response.