YSRCP slams NTRUHS over AI-driven CBME push

Vijayawada: YSRCP Doctors Wing president Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav on Monday submitted a detailed representation to NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), urging the institution to rethink its plan to roll out an AI-driven Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) system.

Dr Radhakrishna argued that while the initiative is being showcased as a technological breakthrough, the university is sidestepping core issues that continue to affect medical and dental students as well as faculty across Andhra Pradesh. Pointing to a worsening financial crisis, he noted that interns and postgraduates in both government and private colleges are grappling with chronic delays and underpayment of stipends, leaving many unable to meet even basic needs.

He further alleged that several private affiliated colleges are flouting salary norms by recording “ghost salaries” on paper while underpaying faculty in reality. To curb this malpractice, he demanded strict enforcement of UGC, NMC, and DCI pay standards through transparent, direct-to-bank audits.

Raising concerns about academic integrity, Dr Radhakrishna claimed that faculty members with proven records of plagiarism are still being promoted. He called for an immediate freeze on such promotions, stressing that ethical lapses have severely undermined the university’s credibility.

The representation also flagged neglect in the Dental Wing, citing ghost faculty, poor infrastructure, and an absence of professional work culture. Dr. Radhakrishna urged the university to put student welfare, stipend parity, salary audits, and academic accountability ahead of what he described as an “AI showpiece.”