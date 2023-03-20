YSRCP spent Rs 50 cr on MLC election

Pulivendula(YSR district): Victorious TDP candidate for West Rayalaseema Graduates' MLC constituency Bhumi Reddy Ramgopal Reddy on Sunday alleged that the YSR Congress Party has spent Rs 50 crore to defeat him in the elections.

Speaking to mediapersons in Pulivendula on Sunday, he alleged that YSRCP under the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has adopted several 'dubious' methods to won the elections.

He said that despite the ruling party wooing the educated youth by offering them money, they turned down such proposals and exercised their franchise in favour of TDP to ensure a bright future for themselves.

Saying that after winning the election his responsibility has grown bigger, he said he would strive hard to sort out the problems of educated youth by raising his voice in the Legislative Council. He thanked the people of Rayalaseema, party leaders and activists for ensuring his victory in the MLC election.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Reddy received tremendous welcome from the public and partymen on his arrival at Pulivendula on Sunday evening following his tremendous win.