YSRCP stages protest against new sand policy

Nellore: YSRCP functionaries along with house construction workers, headed by district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy, staged a protest against the new sand policy of the government in the city on Thursday. After garlanding the statue of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Nippo Centre, party cadres took out a rally, wearing black badges and displaying sand packets. Speaking the occasion, Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that the new sand policy of the NDA government failed to yield fruitful results.

Instead it became like a curse to house construction workers, he added. Pointing out that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised the people to supply sand free of cost after coming to power, Kakani criticised that instead of keeping his promise, the ruling government is earning good money by encouraging illegal mining and sand transportation to outside areas. This made house construction workers to lose their livelihood, he added.

The YSRCP leader warned of intensifying agitation if the government fails to supply sand free of cost without collecting transport charges from the consumers.