YSRCP-supported mafia destroying AP, slams Yanamala

Amaravati : Former minister and TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday blamed the ruling YSRCP for the 'rising underground mafia' networks that were threatening to loot and destroy the State under the irresponsible Jaganmohan Reddy regime.

Ramakrishnudu asserted that the YSRCP was giving all the support that was needed for the growth of rowdyism and goondaism in the nook and corner of AP. This vicious circle has led to unchecked supply of drugs to which the young generation was falling easy prey. In a statement here, the Opposition Leader in Legislative Council deplored that the mafia were indiscriminately driving the youth into the wrong path and destroying their bright future.

The ruling party leaders were scaring and driving industrialists away from the state for the sake of shares and partnerships in industries. The average businessmen and traders were terrified at the increasing extortion and settlements.

The former minister expressed concern that the unemployment has gone up by over 24 per cent and poverty levels have increased by 20 per cent in Andhra Pradesh ever since the YSRCP came to power. At the same time, AP place has slipped to 27th position in the human development index. The Gini Coefficient index relating to distribution of income has reached an alarming 34 per cent. The income inequalities have risen to abnormal levels.

The TDP leader said that with the closure of Anna canteens and cancellation of festival gifts, the poor people's lives have become unbearable. The youth were falling into the trap of the YSRCP-sponsored mafia out of innocence and for the sake of earning their livelihoods.

The ruling YSRCP leaders were becoming security cover for the mafia gangs who were rearing their ugly heads all over the State.

Stating that AP turned into a 'rowdy state' under the YSRCP rule, Ramakrishnudu deplored that in just two years, the number of rowdysheeters has gone up by alarming proportions all over. The official records showed that of the 16,100 rowdysheeters, over 9,218 were below 35 years of age.

Once rowdyism was confined only to some pockets in the state but now this menace became all pervasive. Murders and settlements were taking place even in the erstwhile peaceful districts in the Godavari and north Andhra areas, he said.

The TDP leader demanded the YSRCP explain the closure of the Srikalahasti Pipes Industry for the past 10 days following threats and harassment by the ruling party leaders there. No new industries have come in the past two years.

The unemployment rose by 24 percent but the YSRCP leaders were claiming it to have gone down. The scantily-paid volunteer jobs were being shown under the employment generation without any scruples, Ramakrishnudu said.