YSRCP takes a gamble by changing candidate in Yerragondapalem

Ongole: Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency is an SC reserved seat in Prakasam district. From 1955 to 1972 elections, this constituency was a general seat and it was reserved for SCs after delimitation orders in 2008.

The constituency consists of Pullalacheruvu, Tripuranthakam, Dornala, Peda Aravedu and Yerragondapalem mandals. As per 2019 elections, 1,73,123 voters exercised their franchise and YSRCP candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh got 99,408 votes and defeated his opponent Budala Ajitha Rao, who got 67,776 votes, with a majority of 31,632 votes.

In the elections from 1955 to 1972, Congress party had won three times and Communist Party won two times. In 2008 elections, held after the constituency was formed, Audimulapu Suresh won the MLA seat on Congress ticket. In 2014, Palaparti David Raju of YSRCP had won the seat. In 2019, YSRCP gave ticket to Suresh again and he won the seat.

For the coming elections, the ruling YSRCP is experimenting by changing its candidates for the third election in a row and is confident of winning the seat again.

On the other hand, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had already announced the candidate for Yerragondapalem long ago. But still the aspirants are continuing their trials for the ticket.

Dr Manne Raveendra has been a senior and respected TDP leader for decades. Budala Ajitha Rao is also influential and has a huge follower base for her and her family. Guduri Erixon Babu, a representative of the younger generation, has the support of party's high command due to his rapport with the top leaders in Undavalli and Hyderabad.

Chandrababu Naidu, during his tour to Yerragondapalem in April 2023, announced Erixon Babu as the party candidate and challenged Minister A Suresh to contest and win over their candidate. Since then, Erixon Babu increased the pace of his campaign.

As per the grapevine, DR Manne Raveendra has issues with Budala Ajitha Rao and they both are against Erixon Babu. Though Chandrababu Naidu announced Erixon Babu as the candidate, Ajitha Rao’s group is arguing that the decision was made in haste, and against Minister A Suresh. They are demanding the party leadership to give the ticket to Ajitha Rao againe since Minister A Suresh is not contesting from Yerragondapalem.

On the other side, the YSRCP, which didn’t win even once at Kondapi, made Minister A Suresh as its in-charge, but didn’t announce the in-charge for Yerragondapalem. Being the Minister and local MLA, Suresh is taking up local programmes of the party and the government, while meeting local leaders in Kondapi.

It is heard that YSRCP is offering ticket to Thatiparti Chandrasekhar, a senior leader in Kondapi.

The people of this backward constituency want those leaders, who can pressurise the government and get funds for the construction of Veligonda project and offer better packages and relocation to those, who lost their land. They have pinned hopes on this project which is the only solution for their drinking and irrigation water needs. They also demand the government to promotes industries so that local people can get employment.